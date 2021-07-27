SWANTON -- Police said that two cars were broken into and money and a hacksaw were stolen in on Saturday afternoon.
State police reported that Swanton resident Ryan Kilpek, 29, was sleeping around 4:00 p.m. when someone went through his car and took money out of it.
Neighborhood resident Paul Laroe, 53, also reported to authorities that a Milwaukee Hacksaw went missing from the toolbox in his truck, according to a release from Vermont State Police.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.
