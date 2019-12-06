ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Dept.’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a Milton man Thursday who allegedly drove under the influence of drugs and had crystal meth in his vehicle.
Police charged 35-year-old Dominic Dechristofero with DUI and metamphetamine possession.
A caller reported an erratic driver heading north on Swanton Road around 12:42 p.m., according to an SAPD press release. The press release said the SCU was already in the area, and located the vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes Benz, in the McDonald’s drive thru.
According to the press release, officers “witnessed multiple motor vehicle driving infractions” as the vehicle left McDonald’s.
Police stopped the vehicle near the Highgate Commons plaza exit.
Dechristofero, its driver, showed signs of drug impairment, according to the press release. Police employed a certified drug recognition expert and put Dechristofero through sobriety tests.
Police then arrested him.
Officers subsequently found the meth in Dechristofero’s vehicle, according to the SAPD press release.
Police processed the charges against Dechristofero and released him on a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for arraignment Dec. 23.