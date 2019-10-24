ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. stopped a man wanted on a DUI charge only to find him driving drunk again, according to an SAPD press statement.
An off-duty SAPD officer recognized 43-year-old Steven Cadieux, of St. Albans, shopping at Hannaford, according to the press statement. According to the press statement, this off-duty officer knew police wanted Cadieux on an arrest warrant for failing to appear for arraignment on a charge of DUI #4.
The SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit responded to the scene and found Cadieux driving south on Swanton Road, according to the press statement.
SCU officers stopped Cadieux’s vehicle and arrested him on the active warrant — only to discover Cadieux was driving, again, under the influence of alcohol, according to the press statement.
Cadieux now faces new charges of DUI #4 and driving with a criminally suspended license.
A Franklin County Criminal Court judge ordered Cadieux held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail after his arraignment for the prior DUI #4 charge.
Cadieux is due back in court on Nov. 12 for arraignment on the new charges.