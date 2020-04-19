SWANTON – A police investigation into what caused a fire on Lord Road in Swanton Saturday remains open after a Vermont State Police (VSP) investigation had yet to determine a cause, VSP said in a Saturday press release.
According to police, the fire had leveled a detached garage and caused “extensive” damage to a nearby home, leading responding fire fighters from the Swanton Village Fire Department to declare both a “total loss” after managing to suppress the fire.
According to VSP, no one was hurt as a result of the fire.
The fire, which started in the garage before spreading to the home’s interior, also spread to the nearby barn, where Swanton Village fire fighters were able to put out the fire before causing serious damage, according to VSP.
Once the fire was suppressed, Swanton’s fire chief Jason Butler reached out to the Dept. of Public Safety’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit – a joint VSP and Division of Fire Safety unit – to investigate the cause of Saturday’s fire, according to VSP.
While a VSP investigation concluded the fire had started inside the garage, police have yet to determine the fire’s cause “due to the severe devastation and complete consumption of the structure.”
According to VSP, the home’s occupants claimed there was electricity running from the home to the garage, but that that connection was reportedly not working correctly at the time of the fire, with the occupants stating neither the outlets nor lights within the garage were working.
VSP is asking that anyone who has information regarding Saturday’s fire contact Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.