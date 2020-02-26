GEORGIA – The Vermont State Police (VSP) are looking for information regarding a burglary that occurred early Wednesday morning in Georgia.
According to police, VSP and the Milton Police Dept. responded to an active home invasion near Sandy Birch Road and Birch Hill Road in southern Georgia at approximately 6 a.m.
VSP are asking that anyone with information or leads regarding Wednesday’s burglary, like suspicious vehicles or suspicious individuals in the area, contact state police at (802) 524-5993.