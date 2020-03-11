Below is a sample of the calls and incidents to which the St. Albans Police Dept. responded between March 2 and March 8.
It was a week of intoxicated disturbances, lost and found property, and tractor trailers where they shouldn’t have been.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Sunday, March 2
7:03 a.m. Rublee Street. A complaint about loud music upstairs.
12:16 p.m. Norht Main Street. A wallet found and returned.
3:08 p.m. Lake Road near Bronson Road. Broken down vehicle.
3:44 p.m. South Elm Street. Vehicle returned late.
4:34 p.m. Hoyt Street. Intoxicated man yelling at passing vehicles.
5:0 4 p.m. Lake Street. Fight in a parking lot.
6:29 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
Tuesday, March 3
1:13 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
5:50 a.m. Messenger Street. Car alarm sounding.
11 a.m. Tucker’s Way. License found.
11:58 a.m. Lake Street. Wallet and keys stolen.
1:08 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of vehicle swerving on roadway.
1:34 p.m. Lake Road. Found property — guns.
1:47 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of a road rage incident.
2:14 p.m. Stowell Street. Complaint of loud music in building.
4:21 p.m. Messenger Street near Congress Street. License found.
4:40 p.m. Lake Street. Lost phone located ion bathroom.
6:34 p.m. South Main Street near Industrial Park Road. Tractor trailer broken down.
11:16 p.m. Nason Street. Vehicle operating with headlights off.
Wednesday, March 4
3:11 High Street. Car parked in roadway.
6:04 a.m. North Main Street. Tractor trailer blocking parking.
8:09 a.m. Nason Street. Man walking on tracks.
9:50 a.m. North Main Street. vehicle wrongfully parked.
11:10 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle stuck in parking lot.
12:03 p.m. Angela Bouchard, 50, of Highgate was charged with driving with a suspended license.
1:47 p.m. North Main Street. A gun was reported missing.
5:08 p.m. Lake Street. Jesse Gedutis, 41, of St. Albans was charged with unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
6:42 p.m. County Road. Cows in roadway.
7:30 p.m. Federal Street. Lost Apple watch.
7:40 p.m. Todd Bonyea, 39, of St. Albans, was charged with violating his conditions of release.
9:40 .m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street where they are prohibited.
Thursday, March 5
8:06 a.m. Parah Drive. Truck passing vehicles on the right side.
10:24 a.m. Lake Street. Recovered i-Phone.
10:54 a.m. Lake Street. Elvin Sweet, 44, of Highgate, was charged with driving while license suspended.
12:57 p.m. South Main Street. An online scam was reported.
7:45 p.m. Hoyt Street. Someone attempted to burn a car.
8:49 p.m. Amber Paquette, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested an outstanding warrant and violation of conditions of release.
Friday, March 6
2:39 a.m. Kingman Street. Possibly intoxicated person about to drive.
7:28 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Vandalism to a building.
7:52 a.m. Edward Street. Loose dog.
9:09 a.m. Lake Street. Thomas Lapine, 27, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
9:35 a.m. North Main Street. Vehicle passed a stopped school bus.
9:46 a.m. Clyde Allen Driver. Illegal Dumping. Garbage thrown into private dumpster.
12:14 p.m. Brigham Road. Cora Robtoy, 63, of St. Albans, was charged with cruelty to a child and domestic assault.
1:04. Lake Street. Retail theft of a phone charger.
3:20 p.m. Federal Street. Report of an injured hawk unable to fly.
2:47 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Vehicle believed to be hit.
8:04 p.m. North Main Street. Car alarm sounding.
8:40 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Confused caller.
Saturday, March 7
1:23 a.m. Seymour Road. Colby Bushey, 23, of Swanton, was charged with violation of conditions of release.
1:52 a.m. Kingman Street. Fight in street.
1:57. a.m. Kingman Street. Fight between two men.
2:19 a.m. Hudson Street. Yelling in the area of Backstreet Pub.
2:49 a.m. South Main Street. Loud noises reported at neighbor’s place.
3:27 a.m. Laticia Kingsbury, 28, St. Albans was charged with driving under the influence.
8:07 a.m. Fairfield Street. Man threatening staff.
8:38 a.m. North Main Street. Wallet found, returned to owner.
10:01 a.m. Swanton Road. report of damage to a vehicle.
10:19 a.m. Huntington Street. Two people arguing.
11:08 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Stray dog.
1:32 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man threatening to injure himself.
Sunday, March 8
9:44 a.m. Fairfax Road. Person sleeping in dog wash bay and telling people to leave.
1:30 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated man unconscious.
2:11 p.m. Lake Street. Electric pole making noise.
8:05 p.m. North Main Street. Noisy neighbors upstairs.