ENOSBURGH — An Enosburg man died Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Sampsonville Road, according to police.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the crash around 3:45 p.m., and learned while en route that 44-year-old Jason Cooper had succumbed to his injuries from the crash, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
Investigators say Cooper was traveling east on Sampsonville Road at a high rate of speed in a Porsche Cayenne when he crossed the center line and collided with a box truck driven by Michael Hayes, of Jeffersonville. Hayes suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Police say Cooper’s vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.
“Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributors in this accident,” police said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by Vermont State Police, Enosburg Fire, Enosburg Rescue and Richford Rescue.
