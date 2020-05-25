BAKERSFIELD – Police are asking for help finding two individuals believed to be responsible for the theft of a pair of golf carts from the Bakersfield Country Club early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police (VSP), surveillance video from the Bakersfield Country Club showed two individuals sneaking onto the golf course shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and driving away with a pair of golf carts belonging to club members.
One of the golf carts is described as beige with white wheels and covered by a roof covering with no windshield. The second cart, according to police, was described as a green Club Car with a lift kit and chrome wheels.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police are describing the incident as a grand larceny.
VSP asks that anyone with additional information about the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen golf carts contact the department’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.