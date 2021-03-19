FLETCHER — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with extensive injuries lying by the side of a road Friday morning in Fletcher.
Police received a call at 6:19 a.m. from a homeowner at 1228 Fairfield Road, known as the Sweet Farm, who reported that an unresponsive man who appeared to be seriously injured was lying in the driveway. The victim was transported by Fairfax Rescue to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for emergency treatment and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died Friday afternoon, according to police
The victim’s identity was initially unknown, but through investigation, state police have been able to identify the victim as a 60-year-old resident of Fletcher. His name is being withheld at this time while relatives are notified, police said.
The circumstances of this incident are under active investigation. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The victim’s body will undergo an autopsy this weekend at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine cause and manner of death, according to police.
Police ask that anyone who might have information about what occurred call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
