ST. ALBANS — Police charged Daniel T. Hill, a 43-year-old St. Albans resident, with DUI and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop Thursday night.
Vermont State Police stopped Hill’s vehicle around 10:28 p.m. on South Main Street, according to a VSP press release, which did not state why police did so.
Hill “showed signs of alcohol impairment,” per the press release.
Police screened him for DUI, then discovered his driver’s license is criminally suspended. Police took Hill into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported him to the VSP’s St. Albans barracks to process the charges.
He’s due in Franklin County Criminal Court for arraignment on Feb. 10.