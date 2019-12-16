ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. seeks the public's assistance in identifying two people who showed up at a Fairfax Road resident's home Friday afternoon.
According to an SAPD press statement, the homeowner saw these two, plus several others, arrive at the house around 3:30 p.m.
They arrived in a silver Honda minivan.
The SAPD said the pictured women wandered the property, looked into the house through windows and even entered a screened-in porch.
Call the SAPD at 524-2166 with information, or anonymously submit a tip online at stalbanspd.com.