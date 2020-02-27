SWANTON — Swanton Village has proposed a tax rate of $0.8838 for 2020 with just over $1.4 million to be raised by taxes.
The village’s proposed 2020 tax rate is up from the set 2019 rate of $0.8431.
The proposed budget calls for $131,726 to be raised by taxes for the general fund, $80,833 for the fire department, $686,886 for the police department and $517,597 for the highway department. Voters of Swanton Village will decide whether to allocate these funds to each department next Tuesday on Town Meeting Day.
Police department funding accounts for the largest proposed budget increase for 2020, as the village plans to allocate the department $57,459 more than it did in 2019 — raising the police department tax rate from $0.3926 in 2019 to a proposed $0.4284.
The proposed 2020 budget allocates $48,000 for police department equipment, $16,862 more than was allocated in 2019.
“That $48,000 is for a new cruiser, but we’re taking it out of savings, so it’s not going to affect the property tax rate,” Assistant Village Manager Lynn Paradis said.
Other significant changes in the proposed 2020 police department expenditures include a $25,320 salary increase, an $11,485 increase for rising health insurance costs and a $5,580 increase for phone and internet fees.
Aside from increased property tax revenue, the proposed 2020 budget for the police department plans for $8,331 more revenue from the village’s police contract with the town as well as $3,374 for providing a school resource officer.
The village has proposed a similar highway department tax rate for 2020 as it did in 2019. Officials proposed the highway department tax rate at $0.3228 for 2020, up from $0.3223 in 2019.
Changes include a $14,105 increase in allocation for highway department equipment as well as a $29,750 decrease in allocation to the equipment replacement fund.
“Part of that is a snowblower that goes on our sidewalk machine,” Paradis said. “And providing the budget passes, we’re going to be buying a skid steer.”
Paradis said the skid steer cost would be split between the highway, water and sewer departments and would be used for each, with each department paying about $14,000.
And the tax rate to fund the town’s fire department has been proposed at $0.504 for 2020, up from the set 2019 tax rate of $0.0468.
Proposed changes in fire department expenditures include an increase of $48,120 in allocations for equipment in 2020.
Paradis says this is due to a payment for fire trucks the village and town had previously purchased together.
The village has proposed similar funding for its general fund in 2020 as it did in 2019, proposing a rate of $0.0822, increased from $0.0814 in 2019.
The village plans to spend $4,445 more on building and park maintenance and $3,704 less on general expenses.
The village plans to spend just $627 more total in the general fund in 2020.