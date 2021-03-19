FLETCHER — Vermont State Police say a Fletcher man found dead Friday morning died of hypothermia after a fall, and the man's death has been ruled accidental.
Police received a call at 6:19 a.m. from a homeowner at 1228 Fairfield Road, known as the Sweet Farm, who reported that an unresponsive man who appeared to be seriously injured was lying in the driveway. The victim, 60-year-old Sergio Raychstock, was transported by Fairfax Rescue to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for emergency treatment and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died Friday afternoon, according to police.
Further investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that the victim walked away from his home in Fletcher at some point overnight Thursday, March 18, into Friday, March 19, and was not sufficiently dressed for the unseasonably cold weather. The injuries Raychstock experienced to his face and hands are consistent with a fall, according to state police, citing an autopsy performed Saturday.
Based on this evidence, investigators believe the victim was unable to get back up after falling in the driveway at the Sweet Farm, and ultimately died from exposure to the cold conditions.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
