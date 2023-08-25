RICHFORD — State police are investigating a Richford man who allegedly buried his father in his backyard after he died of cancer.
Police initially responded after they received a call from someone who knew that Shawn Bair, 32, of Richford, had recently buried a relative at his Richford residence on Intervale Avenue. Police dispatched to the scene found the grave, and the body was recovered then transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
Police also charged Bair with improper disposal of the body. He appeared in the Franklin County courthouse for his arraignment earlier this week.
According to court records, Bair had ended up burying his deceased father, Tim Bair, 65, who reportedly died of COPD and cancer.
