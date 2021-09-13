HIGHGATE — Police say a local woman died in a house fire Sunday evening that was caused by an overloaded power strip.
According to a notice from Vermont State Police, 89-year-old Sylvia Ploof died in the fire at 115 St. Armand Road in Highgate, where she lived with her 64-year-old son, Keith Ploof.
Keith Ploof was hospitalized at Northwestern Medical Center with injuries related to smoke inhalation, according to state police.
The Highgate Fire Department was called to the home at around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire with one person trapped in the building, according to the State Police. First responders located Keith Ploof in the driveway of the residence and were told his mother was still inside.
After being taken out of the residence, Sylvia Ploof was brought to Northwestern Medical Center, where police say she died of injuries sustained in the fire.
Following an investigation conducted by local fire officials alongside the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, State Police announced Monday afternoon that the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip in the living room that failed and ignited “surrounding combustible materials.”
Police reported there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which sustained “extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the first floor.”
Highgate fire officials were assisted on scene by the Swanton and Franklin fire departments.
