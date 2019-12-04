ST. ALBANS CITY — An allegedly intoxicated driver here tried to flee a Main Street crash — and then things got really bad.
According to a St. Albans Police Dept. press statement, SAPD officers tried to stop the vehicle in question around 10:43 a.m. after that crash.
The vehicle’s driver, 44-year-old St. Albans resident Julie Holcomb, tried turning into the Food City parking lot.
And it was at that point that Holcomb allegedly struck a telephone pole, then a fire hydrant, then several parked vehicles before finally ramming a police cruiser.
The SAPD said the St. Albans City Fire Dept. and Dept. of Public Works responded to the scene to deal with “various facets of the incident,” including the fire hydrant “being snapped off.”
And the Vermont State Police responded to the scene to investigate the crash due to an SAPD cruiser being among the struck vehicles.
An SAPD officer sustained minor injuries, according to the press statement.
After AmCare evaluated Holcomb, police arrested her.
A preliminary roadside breath test showed Holcomb had a blood alcohol concentration of .311 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent
The SAPD statement said police anticipate charging Holcomb with several counts of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, attempting to elude a police officer and possibly careless and negligent vehicle operation.