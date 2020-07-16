ST. ALBANS — On Wednesday evening the Maple Run School District board began what will likely be a long conversation about the role of school resource officers (SRO) in the district’s schools.
Several members of Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans spoke at the meeting, calling on the district to discontinue the SRO program and invest the resulting funds in more counselors and social workers to work with students.
Administrators expressed support for the program, as did a couple of other speakers.
Bellows Free Academy (BFA), the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) and St. Albans City School all have SROs, at a cost of $82,000 per year. Those SROs also provide services and assistance at Fairfield Center School when needed. City school’s SRO is funded by a federal public safety grant. The other two SROs are paid for with local funds.
Kate Larose, who worked with both state and federal agencies on student safety, said national data shows Black and indigenous students, students with disabilities and LGBTQIA students suffer the most from having an SRO in the school.
One of her sons, who is Black, “comes home shaken every time he is stopped by a St. Albans Police Officer on the street,” Larose said.
Reier Erickson noted the role SROs play in the school to prison pipeline in which non-violent misbehavior by students, most commonly Black students, is treated as a crime rather than as the behavior of a child or teen. That criminalizing of often normal behavior for kids has been shown to increase the likelihood students will end up in prison either while they are still minors or as adults.
Black children and other students of color are 2.5 times more likely to be arrested, Erickson pointed out.
“There is both explicit and implicit bias in our schools,” Erickson said.
After quoting Maple Run’s vision for its students, he added, “For many children, including my own, that isn’t achievable with an SRO on campus.”
Steve Messier, an educator and former city school board member, offered a different perspective.
“As a local educator myself, I have a great deal of experience over the last nearly 18 years working with at-risk youth and working closely with law enforcement agencies and school resource officers,” Messier said. “SROs are often the only bridge between disaffected and at-risk youth and the social supports they are in need of.”
“Time and again, I have seen the relationships SROs foster with students be the difference in preventing tragedy and saving lives through early identification and intervention in matters of both targeted acts of violence in a school community, as well as student suicide,” he said.
While she had wonderful relationships with the SROs during her time heading the counseling department at BFA, Kaki Hutchinson said police officers have no place in schools. “They are not trained educators. They are not trained at dealing with high risk students,” she said, saying the resources should be used to hire skilled counselors and educators.
Kate Bailey, who works with Vermont Legal Aid, cited a letter from that agency saying there is no evidence SROs prevent school shootings.
A former Enosburg Falls High School teacher, Marianne Hunkin, said, “I have heard from students who are in your school district who feel unsafe with police in the school.”
She argued that issues with police go beyond a few bad apples to the very nature of the institution itself. “Policing as an institution upholds an imbalanced power structure and systems of oppression. The problem with police should not be seen as situational or temporary; it’s embedded within the fabric of policing.”
A commitment to anti-biased education is not only about instruction, she said, but about making sure all families feel safe, heard, seen and empowered.
A man whose name couldn’t be heard clearly on the online meeting said he volunteers in SATEC where his children attend school. Both of his children have severe disabilities. “My kids embrace the police. They feel safer,” he said.
However, he added he understands the school to prison pipeline and the concerns being raised. “I understand both sides,” he said.
The data
The schools do not keep data about the interactions SROs have on a daily basis, only those which end up becoming criminal cases that are entered into the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) database.
In the past two years, 14 cases have risen to that level at BFA. They involved simple assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, weapons or drug possession, Superintendent Kevin Dirth said.
At SATEC there were three incidents that led to arrests. Two involved drug sales on school grounds, the other unlawful mischief.
City school has only had an SRO for a year. There were four incidents during that year involving unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, and disorderly conduct.
There were also 51 cases the SROs referred directly to the county-wide restorative justice program.
Dirth said he does not have racial data, but can get it.
Maple Run Board member Susan Cassavant Magnan asked if the data could be be extended to cover four or five years and include information on how many of the criminal cases involved students and how many adults. In addition, she asked how many arrests may have taken place in the school versus outside the school.
Dirth said the district is involved in choosing the SRO. “We are very careful with the people we select,” he said. “We need people who can work with students.”
The school also requires training for SROs in deescalation strategies, implicit bias and other areas. However, he said the district could potentially request more or different training as part of its memorandum of understanding with the SAPD.
SROs in Maple Run do not discipline students. Discipline is handled by the administration.
They do work with parents and the schools when there are custody issues and can serve as a liaison between the schools and parents, Dirth said.
Officers teach classes around drugs and safety, he said. They have also advised afterschool clubs.
Officers are on safety committees at all of the schools, and have provided advice on making buildings more secure, particularly at BFA, which made numerous changes to reduce access to its buildings after the Parkland school shooting.
Administrators’ views
“The most important job responsibility I have is keeping my staff and students safe,” said SATEC Principal Angela Stebbins.
It’s an issue that hits close to home for Stebbins, who lost a teacher in 2006. Linda Lambesis had asked to leave early on Aug. 24, Stebbins said, because her daughter had broken up with her boyfriend and Lambesis wanted to change the locks at her home. Stebbins gave her permission to leave. Lambesis was killed at her home that very day by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who also killed two teachers at Essex Elementary School where Lambesis’s daughter taught.
“We know that many of the school shooting issues come from domestic violence issues. If you can give me data that our domestic violence is gone, then let’s talk about it,” Stebbins said.
The SRO keeps track of social media and what’s going on in the building, and is able to prevent people from coming into the school who shouldn’t be there, Stebbins said. “To me, that is paramount.”
There is data SROs reduce suicide deaths among students, according to Stebbins.
“I 100 percent support having our SROs in our schools,” she said.
SATEC and city school are among the largest K-8 schools in the state. Each has close to 1,000 students, teachers and staff in the building each day.
For city school Principal Joan Cavallo the biggest benefit of the SRO is having “someone that’s going to help us keep the outside world away from our kids.”
“I wanted to make sure our kids knew we could always take care of them,” she said.
Cavallo said that with an SRO the school had more immediate information on incidents outside the school and was able to react to protect kids more quickly.
Assistant superintendent Bill Kimball, who served as an interim principal at BFA this past year, said this was his first experience with running a high school located in the center of a downtown and his first with an SRO. He, too, cited the value of knowing what was happening in the city that might pose a threat to students and being able to respond quickly.
Kimball also praised BFA’s SRO Christine Cook, saying he had observed her working with “all sorts of kids” in a positive way.
Dirth wrapped up his remarks by saying, “I appreciate what we heard and I want to continue to hear these things.” He also suggested he is open to hearing ways to improve, adding, “the discussion is important.”
However, he also said Maple Run’s experience with the SRO program has been positive, and the administration supports continuing it.
“The people we have are kind. They’re empathetic. They add value,” Dirth said, noting that they don’t replace counselors, administrators or home school coordinators.
Multiple board members expressed an interest in hearing more from students and parents, with one suggesting a survey and another a public forum.
No decisions on the SRO program were made at the meeting.
Editor’s note: This report was made possible by Northwest Public Access, which provided a recording of the meeting.