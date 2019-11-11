HIGHGATE — A crash on Vermont Route 78 near St. Armand Road led to a DUI charge and the arrest of a wanted person Saturday morning.
A Vermont Fish & Wildlife warden reported the crash to Vermont State Police, according to a VSP press statement.
Dawn Densmore, a 67-year-old Highgate resident, didn’t completely stop at Lamkin Street before the Route 78 and St. Armand Road intersection, according to the press statement.
Densmore’s vehicle struck another operated by 42-year-old Christopher M. Smith, a St. Albans resident, who the warden said appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The VSP then discerned that authorities had an active warrant for Smith’s arrest.
Police arrested Smith, took him to the VSP’s St. Albans barracks and processed the charge before holding him at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $500 bail for the arrest warrant.
Smith is due in Franklin County Criminal Court on Dec. 23 for arraignment on the charge.