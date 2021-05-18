GEORGIA — Police are responding to an incident on Ballard Road and have closed the route to traffic.
State police and officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department were on scene as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to an ongoing incident in the area of Ballard Road in Georgia we are requesting that people avoid this area until further notice,” Vermont State Police announced Tuesday afternoon. “At this time it is unknown how long this incident will take place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.”
4:53 p.m.
Police on scene appear to be negotiating with a man in one of the homes on Ballard Road. Officers have blocked off the portion of Ballard Road between Sodom and Pine Island roads.
Story will be updated.
