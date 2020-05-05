ST. ALBANS – Police are looking for two missing St. Albans teens.
The Vermont Intelligence Center (VIC) announced on Tuesday that police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Savannah Laughlin and Damien Patterson, also 15.
Laughlin went missing on Friday, according to the VIC. She is described as being five feet tall, white, with blue eyes and red hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Patterson left his residence on a blue bike on Monday.
According to police, Patterson is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in gray pants, police said.
Corporal Kristine Koch of the St. Albans Police Dept. said Patterson had been seen in South Burlington.
Both teens reportedly have ties in Franklin and Chittenden counties.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding either teens’ whereabouts contact the St. Albans Police Department at (802) 524-2166.{span class=”print_trim”}
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. on May 5 to include information on Savannah Laughlin.