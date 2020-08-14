ENOSBURG FALLS – State police are looking for help in identifying a man photographed stealing from a home on Missisquoi Street in Enosburg Falls.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Police (VSP), an unidentified man was seen in photographs provided to the police stealing from a Missisquoi Street residence Friday morning.
Police are looking for help in identifying the man pictured in their release and are asking anyone with information regarding the pictured theft to contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.