SWANTON VILLAGE — The Swanton Village Police Dept. and U.S. Border Patrol officers responded to a Blake Street residence around 3:50 a.m. on Monday after a reported home invasion.
The SVPD issued a press statement late Monday stating that a juvenile and grandmother residing in an apartment there had been assaulted and injured by two suspects who broke down the apartment’s front door to enter the residence.
The suspects seriously injured both victims, according to the press statement, although the injuries were not life-threatening.
The victims reported the suspects hit the juvenile with a television and a gaming system while he was asleep in his bed, according to the SVPD press statement.
The grandmother attempted to help him and the suspects dragged her out of the room and beat her.
The grandmother escaped the residence while the suspects ransacked the apartment and sought help from a neighbor.
The suspects fled after taking undisclosed personal property.
Border Patrol agents caught up with the suspects after the incident and pursued them on foot. Agents captured one of the suspects but the other escaped.
Both suspects are juvenile males, one 15 years old, the other 16, according to the SVPD statement.
The 15-year-old male was arraigned in Franklin County Criminal Court Monday on charges of aggravated assault, burglary and assault and robbery.
Prosecutors charged the captured suspect as an adult due to the seriousness of the offenses, but authorities withheld his identity and that of his accomplice due to their ages.
Police are still investigating the case and have issued an arrest warrant for the second suspect.
The SVPD said in the press statement it does not believe the second suspect poses a threat to the general public.