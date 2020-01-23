ST. ALBANS — A sighting of two hooded men at the Econo Lodge Monday night led police to Eric Raymond, a Swanton resident already facing 10 pending criminal charges.
St. Albans Police Officer Jonathan Garrant wrote in a court affidavit he was surveilling the Econo Lodge around 10:33 p.m. when he saw two "unknown males" exiting a room wearing dark clothes, with hoods pulled up over their faces. Garrant wrote he watched one male return to the motel room, while another drove away.
Garrant moved to the R. L. Vallee lot across the street.
Garrant wrote two men walked to South Main Street from the Econo Lodge. When they saw police, Garrant wrote, they ran back toward the lodge.
Multiple officers responded, according to Garrant's affidavit.
Officer Kristine Koch saw a man running toward the Westview Condominiums, so Garrant drove there to make contact. Then Officer Kaylie Cadorette saw a man running through a nearby field, as if headed toward the train tracks. And finally, Officer Michael Malinowski saw the same man running down the tracks as a train approached, and then run across the tracks.
Koch then spotted the man running behind 306 South Main Street, the southernmost of the Westview buildings. Garrant wrote the police "shined our flashlights on [the man] and ordered him to stop," but he didn't. He ran around the front of the building and then hid under a vehicle parked in the driveway, until Koch ordered him out of the vehicle. According to Garrant's affidavit, the man complied.
Police then identified the man as the 28-year-old Raymond.
With his identification came notice that he has multiple court-ordered release conditions, including a 24-hour curfew, save for one hour's travel time before and after work — the curfew makes exceptions for work and for specific appointments like medical and legal appointments.
Garrant noted cops saw Raymond coming out of the Econo Lodge around 10:30 at night, well outside the specified work travel time, violating that condition.
Police searched Raymond after apprehending him. They found a half pill of buprenorphine, an opiod prescribed for opioid use disorders and acute or chronic pain, a two-milligram strip of Suboxone, also prescribed for opioid use disorders and associated pain and one empty bag of heroin, obviously not prescribed at all — which Garrant wrote is commonly referred to as a "ticket."
According to Garrant's affidavit, Raymond told police he was prescribed the buprenorphine — "but it should be noted the pill was broken in half and mixed in a small container of marijuana."
Garrant concluded his affidavit with a note that Raymond was released on bail on Jan. 17, three days prior to this incident, and that Raymond has three other violations of release conditions on file.
SAPD Officer Keith Cote wrote in a separate case's affidavit that officers arrested Raymond at the Fairfax Road Maplefields on Jan. 16, after approaching a car he was driving.
"Our attention was drawn to the vehicle as the back seat passenger(s) continually turned their heads and stared at our unmarked police cruiser while we were traveling behind them on Route 104," Cote wrote. He also wrote that the officers didn't activate their unmarked cruiser's lights or sirens, or obstruct the other vehicle's ability to drive away.
Instead, the officers approached the vehicle in the Maplefields parking lot, identified Raymond as the driver and discovered Raymond was the subject of an active arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended for three prior convictions.
Police placed Raymond under arrest, per Cote's affidavit, and searched him. Cote wrote they found another Suboxone strip, and that Raymond advised the police he wasn't prescribed the Suboxone.
All in all, Raymond is facing the following charges, spread over several court cases, according to the SAPD: two counts of being an accessory to assault and robbery, two counts of driving with a suspended license, possessing narcotics, burglary, reckless endangerment, careless or negligent vehicle operation, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in damage and aggravated vehicle operation without its owner's consent.
Regular Messenger readers may recall prosecutors charged Raymond with those first two counts, of being an accessory to assault and robbery, in connection with two Swanton robberies in March 2019. Prosecutors charged Cole Tessier with assault and robbery for allegedly robbing the First Street Champlain Farms and the Route 78 Irving Oil station — and Raymond with those counts of acting as an accessory.
Vermont State Police investigators concluded Raymond acted as the getaway driver.
He faces up to a decade sentence if convicted of those charges alone — and now, after his Monday arrest, Raymond faces two more: violating conditions of release and narcotic possession, the former punishable by up to six months, the latter by up to one year.