ENOSBURGH — This corner of the county may never be more iconic Vermont than now, frosted in snow, with mist coming off the river ice in the chilly mornings and sheets of sold golden sunlight beaming through white-dotted treetops. There’s a poetry to these images.
So it makes perfect sense that a poetry club has sprouted here.
Adelle Brunstad and Amy Heneveld have organized the Taproot Poet Society. The society has already met once, just about a week ago, at the Enosburgh Community Center. And they’ll meet there again in the middle of February, allowing those inclined to join plenty of time to warm up their poetic timbre.
The club’s first meeting attracted a diverse handful of people.
Heneveld said one attendee, a Goddard grad with a master’s degree in poetry, particularly moved her when he revealed he hadn’t written in a decade. Taproot’s creation inspired him to pick it back up.
“It was like, ‘Oh, that’s enough,’ that I did this one meeting and he gets going right into it,” Heneveld said.
Heneveld led the group’s first meeting. Brunstad plans to lead the second.
Some of that first meeting went to discussion time. But writing exercises might have been its center, including timed writing prompts, which Heneveld said are a personal favorite.
Brunstad and Heneveld’s harmonious relationship is Taproot’s foundation — despite the fact the two of them only recently met.
Brunstad knew Heneveld’s parents through her own community involvement with groups like the Enosburgh Initiative — plus Heneveld’s mom taught Brunstad how to knit.
But Brunstad and Heneveld only just met when Brunstad was invited to a Cold Hollow to Canada meeting Heneveld attended.
“In the first ten minutes or something of our conversation, we were like, ‘Oh, we should start a poetry club,’” Heneveld remembered.
“I wasn’t even conscious that I wanted to do that. And then talking to her, it was like, ‘Oh, obviously we have to do that.’”
Heneveld has a business called Enosburgh Essences — enosburghessences.com — which she described as “therapeutic vibrational energetic medicine,” a homeopathic remedy that Heneveld said is as common in Switzerland, where she spent 15 years, as it is foreign here.
But the key to that practice is translating flower essences, “the healing message of the plant,” per Heneveld’s web site, to people via liquid extracts and poetic messages, many of which accompany the essence listings on that site.
Brunstad still has her first poem hanging on her wall. She wrote it in the third grade. It centers on trees in winter.
She said “a rough middle school period” halted her poetry writing for a while. But Brunstad came back swinging in high school, when the Young Writers Project highlighted her work.
Now, she said, she doesn’t have so much time to write poetry. Creating Taproot was partially a way to make that time.
Heneveld said that was true of herself as well.
“We talked about that in our first conversation,” she said. “That we both wanted to write more. And so that was a big motivation for it, was, ‘Well, let’s create a container for writing more.’”
She said her poetry past is like Brunstad’s, though Heneveld said she started writing poetry later, around the age of 12 or 13.
“And I just kept on doing it,” she said.
Heneveld has a Ph. D. in medieval French, and she said poetry was a significant part of her studies. She also said she’s never intended to publish poetry, to “put more out into the world,” but that her experience in working with flowers convinced her to broaden her audience.
Brunstad said she wants the group to focus on spoken poetry at Taproot’s second meeting.
“I guess what I really love about poetry is having it spoken,” Brunstad said. “I think it’s so beautiful.”
She said she doesn’t want the spoken aspect of the gathering to be “overpowering,” but she does want to give a chance for those who attend to recite their work or work on memorization.
Brunstad and Heneveld agreed they would love to organize a poetry performance at the Enosburg Opera House toward the end of the society’s first year.
As stated above, Taproot is open to anyone interested, regardless of where they are from. But Heneveld also said this area in particular is key to her idea of the group. She just moved back to the area in May.
“Part of that motivation for me for starting the group was doing something at the community center that was really for local people who wanted to write and feel connected to the land they’re on, or the place they’re in, through the writing,” Heneveld said.
So far, in one meeting alone, the group has expressed and explored interests in as wide a range as haikus to flower communication to Merlin.
The group’s next meeting is at the community center on Missisquoi Street, adjacent to the Cold Hollow Career Center, on Feb. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone is welcome.