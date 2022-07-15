BERKSHIRE— Five young calves were decked out in their finest on Thursday and led on parade by dairy campers at Pleasant Valley Farms.
“It’s crucial for us to know and understand where our food comes from,” said farm owner Mandy St. Pierre. “It’s a big part of being a Vermonter … farming in any form, whether it’s vegetables, berries, meat or dairy, is integral to our state and our culture.”
The St. Pierres’ week-long Dairy Camp is now in its sixth year, though last year’s “camp” was more of a mobile education station, Mandy said. This year, 30 students participated in a week of events and activities every morning from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
“Dairy is a huge part of our communities,” Megan St. Pierre said. “Everyone here, every kid knows a dairy farmer. This is just one of the ways we can teach younger generations about the industry and where their food comes from.”
The students were separated into five groups for their Dairy Camp activities last week, and each group was placed in charge of a different baby calf. The calves are one and a half months old.
“This also helps them [the calves] get used to being handled,” Mandy said. “And the kids love them.”
“Some of these kids have never pet a calf before,” Megan said. “Hopefully, they remember this [camp] forever.”
Throughout the week, the students learned about their new friend and how to handle her. They washed and fed her and learned about her needs. They learned how to make ice cream and butter by shaking milk in a mason jar and went on scavenger hunts throughout the facility. They snacked on Hood milk and Cabot cheeses, and got to test out the St. Pierres’ new creemee machine.
On Thursday afternoon, the students presented their calves to the St. Pierres and members of the community, demonstrating their ability to lead a calf and handle them responsibly.
Princess, Spirit and the other calves were lovingly dressed for their debut and their campers each sported red Pleasant Valley Farms Dairy Camp shirts for the event. After the presentation of the calves, the students received goodie bags, fresh creemees and certificates of completion.
Each of the activities, Mandy said, was an opportunity for the students to learn more about their community dairy production and the many hats it takes to operate. Hopefully, some will be inspired to stay in the community and take up careers in those fields, she said.
“We want to show them that the industry is filled with opportunities, it’s not just cows,” Mandy said. “There’s a lot of different jobs that people do here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.