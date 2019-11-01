GEORGIA – The two-year redrafting of the tactical basin plan for the northern arm of Lake Champlain brought state officials to Georgia this week for a conversation on water quality state planners hope can inform the next draft of the basin plan.
The meeting, attended by a small gathering of local officials, community leaders and legislators, served as a chance for state watershed coordinator Karen Bates to walk through where the Northern Lake Champlain basin was in regards to water quality.
According to Bates, while there were more stringent rules in place for development and agriculture for stemming the flow of nutrients into Lake Champlain, higher levels of phosphorus continued to move through the basin.
““It still has too much phosphorus in that northeast arm area, and the trend has been it’s increasing,” Bates said, sharing reporting from the 2018 State of the Lake. “We almost have to think about accelerating what we’re doing.”
Tactical basin plans are drafted for five-year intervals and used to direct resources and planning for the state’s waterways as Vermont grapples with its federal commitments to reducing nutrient runoff into Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River.
While water quality planning at the state is partially divvied into basins, typically anchored toward specific watersheds, the Northern Lake Champlain basin accounts for a larger swath of shoreline reaching from Alburgh toward Charlotte, excluding three major rivers in the region.
According to a draft of the 2020 tactical basin plan, agricultural and urban runoff have continued contributing to blue-green algal blooms in the basin, as well as a high level of turbidity in the water and a high level of pathogens.
In other areas, such as the Rugg Brook that snakes through St. Albans City, a lack of equilibrium thanks to physical alterations to the stream has contributed to stream bank erosion, which can wash nutrient-laden sediments further downstream.
The overall basin remains largely split between agricultural uses and forested land, with large urbanized areas near Chittenden County. Much of the phosphorus leaching into the watershed is tied to those urbanized areas and agriculture, Bates said.
Former state senator and former representative from Georgia Carolyn Branagan questioned the agricultural end of that equation, telling Bates that, “I know farmers are taking a lot of heat... but I personally know a lot of farmers who spent thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make water quality improvements.
“When I see them out and about, I want to be able to tell them something positive,” Branagan said. “If I show them this map, it says, ‘No, well, since 2010 we’ve been getting worse and worse and worse.’”
Bates agreed that it was a challenge to really show what positive steps had been taken in the watershed. “How do you communicate progress that has been made in each of these sectors?” she asked.
According to Bates, the tactical basin plan should reflect the projects and resources used within the watershed to address phosphorus runoff, including those committed by organizations partnered with state agencies.
She added that, since the agricultural sector only just recently started adopting mandatory agricultural practices for stymieing phosphorus runoff, it’d likely be a while before that’s reflected in the amount of phosphorus in Lake Champlain.
“Because we just started with the [required agricultural practices], it’s not an immense amount,” Bates said. “But we know that because the farmers are on board… we should see a steeper increase in phosphorus reduction.”
“That’s in the modeling,” confirmed the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Vicky Drew. “It takes a long time for that to happen.”
Phosphorus is a vital nutrient for plant life and needed by farmers to guarantee their crops are receiving nutrients needed to grow.
When weather events wash that phosphorus into bodies of water, that phosphorus can contribute to blooms of sometimes-toxic cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae.
A report that bacteria wasn’t as serious along the northeastern arm of Lake Champlain was disputed Kent Henderson, the longtime chair of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC), who said it seemed as though the shorelines along Georgia saw sharper blooms this year than before.
“Georgia Town Beach has had a red mark from early July,” Henderson said. “I was down there at [the Run for the Lake]… and that was the first time that I saw there were no blooms down there.”
According to Bates, the data was two years old at this point.
St. Albans Bay, an inlet within the Northern Lake Champlain Basin, showed extensive phosphorus loading exceeding state targets in the State of the Lake report.
The St. Albans Bay Park, located inside the bay, saw more than 20 days of beach closures between 2015 and 2017, making it one of the beaches most heavily affected by algal blooms on Lake Champlain, per the report.
While closures at Georgia Beach weren’t counted within the State of the Lake report, the beach does rest at the mouth of St. Albans Bay.
According to Henderson, tactical basin plans helped guide FNLC-supported projects in the watershed, with the organization focusing mainly on smaller projects that could be reproduced by other private landowners.
According to Bates, the tactical basin plan for the Northern Lake Champlain Basin would have a tentative final draft ready sometime next summer, with a signing date expected in early fall.
After that, the plan could be leveraged to help guide funding from the state’s recently passed Act 76, a law Gov. Phil Scott signed in August that effectively committed more than $50 million in annual funding to clean water initiatives in Vermont.
“I’m feeling very positive, because the Vermont Clean Water Act gave us some very important tools… and provided the resources to help with the financial and technical assistance,” Bates said.