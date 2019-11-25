ST. ALBANS TOWN – Exploring the designation of a village center in St. Albans Town was passed off to the town’s planning commission last Monday after the selectboard concluded they needed more information before a formal application.
While they were hoping for more information before moving forward, the selectboard confirmed they were still interested in exploring a village designation somewhere in the town.
“If we’re going to do, I’d like to see us get the wheels in motion, because it’s beneficial to this town and beneficial to the people of the town,” selectboard vice chair Bruce Cheeseman said.
A village designation would afford the town certain priority statuses in grant applications and allow residents within a designated village area to tap into tax credits supporting historical renovation.
While the town’s selectboard, in the past, appeared confident about applying for a village designation in St. Albans Bay, members of the board were still interested in possibly pitching a village center near Exit 19 as well.
When a state representative with the designation program previously visited with the selectboard and planning commission, he warned it would be harder to designate a village near the interstate, as a village center designation heavily weighs the presence of historical buildings.
Selectperson Al Voegele suggested the town could map a village center in a way that includes buildings that would help the town with meeting criteria for a village designation.
“That’s a big discussion so far as the town goes,” Voegele said.
The town had also floated building a replacement town hall in the area of Exit 19, something Cheeseman, himself a member on the state’s downtown development board charged with reviewing village designations, may help the area meet the village program’s criteria.
“You meet more of the criteria on Exit 19 if you move the town center out there,” he said.
The town, however, has yet to make a final decision on either replacing or restoring its town hall.
While the selectboard hesitated to pass village designation planning onto the town’s planning commission, the town’s administrative director Ned Connell said the planning commission was already expecting to work on the program.
“We were assuming we were going to get it anyway,” he said. “We’ve already sort of kicked it around.”
According to Connell, the planning commission is expecting to take up the village designation question sometime in January or February, with a report for the selectboard planned for February.