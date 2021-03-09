MILTON — Milton is getting a brand new radio tower on top of Georgia Mountain, and dispatchers in Franklin County are looking forward to the benefits.
“For years, I’ve made it known that we want to utilize the mountain for the fullest,” said Jim Harrison, co-founder of HW Ventures, in an interview with the Messenger recently. “And (I thought) if this is going to benefit the people in the community, why not?”
HW Ventures, owned by James and Janet Harrison, are officially building a 180-foot radio tower on top of the mountain where their enterprise, Georgia Mountain Maple, is located. The goal is to give surrounding towns and rescue services sharper and clearer frequencies for their dispatch services.
Harrison said while HW Ventures is in charge of construction, it will contract out various aspects of the tower’s work in collaboration with Fred Nudd Manufacturing.
The construction itself will require less than an acre of clearing, and an already-existing private road will be utilized to access the tower for building and maintenance, Harrison said.
Because of its location and height, the experts say Georgia Mountain is the perfect spot for a tower: the mountain is both tall enough — around 1,425 feet — to provide a potential barrier for radio waves to get through, and central enough for a tower at the top to reach multiple rescue agencies.
“The geographical location is perfect,” said St. Albans City Police Chief Maurice Lamothe. “Putting a tower up there, it’s not going to stand out. This covers a lot of dead air. Radio frequencies are tough (because) it travels in a straight line.”
St. Albans City’s dispatch serves 35 communities right now, Lamothe said, but they’re open to taking on more clients.
“The goal is to be able to offer extended services for the communities we dispatch for,” Lamothe said. “We would like to expand (the option of) our services across Grand Isle County and Chittenden County.”
The project and planning for the tower began in 2019, but just last week the certificate of public good was issued for the project, and Harrison said construction will begin as soon as the snow melts.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said St. Albans City will be a partner on the project, and funding has beenn built into into the city budget for years, which is financed by the agencies that access and utilize the St. Albans City Central Dispatch services.
Harrison said construction of the tower will cost less than $1 million, and should be completed this year.
“The Saint Albans Group is going at the very top of the tower,” Harrison said proudly.
Below the premier spot, Harrison said another smaller antenna will be installed for Georgia Mountain Maple to provide easy internet access and online monitoring of its eight to 10 pump houses around its maple operation.
Beyond that, Harrison said there will be space on the tower to lease to other organizations too if they would like access, and that some have already approached him about possible collaboration.
“It’s the emergency communications infrastructure that we need,” Cloud said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.