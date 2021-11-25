ST. ALBANS — After moonlighting as Santa Claus last year, Dan Bathalon is making his second appearance in 2021.
For the second year in a row, Bathalon—the owner of Planet Video—has been collecting toys and gifts to provide a Christmas giveaway to a few select families in St. Albans in order to support the community.
“I come from a giving family, and it’s a way to give back,” Bathalon said.
Bathalon re-opened his video game store, Planet Video, back in 2020 after taking a five-year hiatus. At that time, he had been driving around the area to check out the old spot, and he saw a “for rent” sign in the window. He took it as a sign to give his dream a second shot.
Two years later, he’s setting up Planet Video for its second Christmas at the location and gearing up with plenty of extra stock and inventory.
He’s also been collecting names nominated by community members and gathering enough toys to be able provide gifts for each family. In the corner of his Main Street store, he’s set up a donation spot for customers to come in and drop off items.
His goal is to help 20 families from St. Albans. Last year, he had been able to collect roughly 200 items—enough for 14 families.
To give children the best experience, he asks that any donations made are brand new toys and come unwrapped. That way, he can match the item with the right child without having to guess.
It also gives children a chance to pick out their presents themselves. When Bathalon made deliveries last year, some parents preferred to choose the gifts and wrap them prior to Christmas for the kids.
Other parents let the kids handpick the gifts right out of the backseat of Bathalon’s vehicle.
“They ask ‘Can I have that?’ And since Santa said yes, they can go in and grab the toys,” he said.
Instead of wearing a full costume, Bathalon opts for a Santa coat and hat during his deliveries. This year, he plans to have everything ready so he can deliver the gifts to each family by Dec. 19.
“The kids were all stuck inside during last year’s pandemic. I wanted to give the kids a reason to smile,” he said.
