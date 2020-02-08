ST. ALBANS — On February 19, 2020, the Comets and Bobwhites will be hosting their annual Pink the Rink games at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Currently, Comet and Bobwhite hockey players are looking for donations and sponsors for the games.
Fundraising for the Pink games provides an opportunity for high school hockey players to take part in the fight against a disease that has affected many people in the community.
Over the last two years, with the help of generous donations and sponsors from the community, the Comets and Bobwhites have raised over $12,000. The funds were donated to the Jim Bashaw Foundation.
On the day of the games, there will be a raffle table with items from several local businesses, apparel, and baked goods, a 50/50 raffle, and chuck a puck with all proceeds going to help the fight against cancer.
The Bobwhites and Comets are currently accepting donations of any type and amount. Monetary donations can be made payable to BFA Pink the Rink; a Comet or Bobwhite will be happy to pick up donations.
The hockey players are also selling ads, sponsorships, and messages that will be printed in the Pink the Rink program. Please contact Pam Ellis at elliszoo@comcast.net for information on pricing. All materials to be printed must be received by February 14th.
The Comets and Bobwhites are grateful for the support and generosity they've received from the community for the Pink the Rink fundraiser.
The Comets take on Essex at 5:30 pm, and the Bobwhites play South Burlington at 7:30 pm.