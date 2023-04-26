ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in April of 1973.
Two young men are planting trees, possibly for Earth Day, a holiday that encourages people to protect the environment and occurs annually on April 22. Did you know Earth Day was first observed in 1970? Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government created the Environmental Protection Agency.
This week in 2023, we’re celebrating the Vermont Maple Festival, and sugaring was on the mind of residents in 1973 too. That’s a lot of buckets for sap collection those kids have got!
We also love the photo of a young girl helping to give out poppies with members of the St. Albans branch of the American Legion. Do you know who is pictured here?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
