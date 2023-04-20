ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in April of 1973.
This week brings photos of people enjoying spring in the outdoors. There are photos of teenagers horsing around and reading. There isn't a cell phone in sight, showing that this was a very different time than it is now.
What activities did you enjoy without cell phones in the spring of 1973? We would love to know.
In addition, there are photos of a young girl practicing changing a diaper on a doll and scouts walking across a bridge made out of ropes. A man in a suit points at signs for St. Albans’ fiscal year 1973 budget.
The man in the photo points to Hard'Ack, where it seems $15,500 was being spent. What was the project?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
