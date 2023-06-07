ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in June of 1973.
These photos will transport you to a Vermont Dairy Festival much like the one that took place this past weekend. Back then, the festival was only 17 years old and included a Vermont dairy princess, fairy tale floats and marching bands in the parade.
In the background of the parade photos, you can catch glimpses of downtown Enosburg and the businesses that occupied Main Street. Do you remember what they were? What’s in those storefronts now?
Musical entertainment was as much a part of the festival 50 years ago as it is today. Which band is that playing near the grandstand?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
