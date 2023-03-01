ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in March of 1973.
This week contains a mixture of Franklin County people in Franklin County in a variety of settings. We have photos of a BFA St. Albans hockey team winning a large trophy, possibly for winning the season championship.
Did you or someone you know play on this team? We would love to find out.
There are also photos of a man in a store with a Tom Salmon for Governor sign in the background while he talks on the phone. Fun fact, Democratic Party candidate Thomas P. Salmon won in the then Republican stronghold in 1973 by only 53 percent of the popular vote.
Do you remember this election or remember hearing about it? Let us know.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
