ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in July of 1973.
Summer abounds this week, including in images of sailboats with people hanging off them as they enjoy a nice day. Did you ever ride on a sailboat in the 70s? Was it as warm and rainy as it is this summer? We would be interested to know.
There are also images of two children hanging upside down on a jungle gym, which is an interesting way to capture a happy mood, especially since school would be over at this point. Kids were also participating in Scouting and local summer camps. Let us know if you recognize any of these young faces.
There are also photos of children dancing in what looks like a festival. Was this to celebrate summer, the Fourth of July, Abenaki heritage, or something else?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
