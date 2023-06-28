ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in June of 1973.
Seated in Taylor Park, with St. Luke’s silhouette over his shoulder, a man in a fedora looks into the camera and I wonder what he’s thinking.
Dressed up with nowhere to go, or perhaps for an important date, his eyes crinkle at the edges and I know he’s happy, laughing about something.
In my opinion, this is one of the best photos we’ve uncovered so far in this project. Even in black and white, he’s got character, a story I’d love to know.
Elsewhere in this week’s collection, a parade of kid cyclists follow behind a girl on horseback. Where are they? Where are they going? Two handsome young men pose for a photo, and women in a nursing home or senior center show off printed frocks.
Any season is craft season in Vermont, and a young woman strolls past a quilter’s booth at a show that looks like it's being held outside a local school.
Did that craft show-goer know that in 2023 those high-waisted pants, mock-neck t-shirt and middle part would be back in style? Walk around any high school today and you’ll be sure to find a teenage girl sporting the same look.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
