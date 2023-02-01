ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in February of 1973.
This week takes us to what looks like deep winter 1973, but cold and snowy weather didn’t keep folks from getting outside. Photos this week show people monoskiing, ice fishing and bobsledding. Check out those beautiful Huskies!
That’s also a great photo of a woman practicing her shot at a shooting range. Do you recognize her?
Coverage of the winter sports seasons continued with photos of two Missisquoi Valley Union boys hockey players and a group of Enosburg girls basketball players.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
