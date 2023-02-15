ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in February of 1973.
This week we have lots of photos of students, seniors and what looks like the opening of a new S&H stamps store. S&H stamp stores gave out “stamps” to customers, who could then redeem the stamps for bonus items, sort of like a loyalty program.
There is a collection of photos of students celebrating President’s Day, singing while wearing construction paper top hats. One of the students is even wearing a fake beard like President Abraham Lincoln.
There are also photos of Alburgh and Highgate girls’ basketball teams. Did you or someone you know play on this team?
Is it possible these were the first girls basketball teams to play for these schools because of the federal law Title 9 passing the year before? It would be great to know if that was the case.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
