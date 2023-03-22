ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in March of 1973.
This week's collection includes photos of Girl Scouts in Troop 468. It would be interesting to know what kind of activities the scouts did in the 70s. Did they hike, sew or canoe? We would like to know.
In addition, we've got photos of shoppers, a class trip, local meetings and a student art show. Plus so many portraits!
There are also a few photos of a man interviewing a stuffed man resembling a scarecrow. It would be interesting to know if this man was a part of the Messenger staff or another publication. Maybe he was just having fun? Either way, the photo definitely has a story behind it.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.