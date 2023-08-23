ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in August of 1973.
This week’s collection of photos featured older people living their best lives by golfing, sitting on park benches and eating corn together.
These elders of Franklin County might not be around anymore, but they clearly had a good time and made an impact on their communities. Do you recognize any of these older residents? We would love to know their names.
In another group of photos, a law enforcement officer holds up a branch of cannabis. The war on drugs had been declared two years earlier by President Nixon, leading to the increased scrutiny of mind-altering substances.
It’s interesting to think about how the regulations have changed to legalize cannabis 50 years later. Do you remember how the War on Drugs affected people in Franklin County in the 1970s?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
