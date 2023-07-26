ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in July of 1973.
People of all ages were photographed swimming this week. A girl in a pool pulls at her swim cap as she smiles in one photo.
There are photos of small children playing in the Taylor Park fountain, which in 1973 would have been 86 years old. The fountain was built in 1887 by the JW Fiske Company of New York at a cost of $4,000, according to the Rotary Club of St. Albans. The fountain is nearly 26 ft in height and the pool underneath is 40 feet in diameter, edged with granite.
Do you recognize the faces of any of these children? Let us know.
There are also pictures of children with farm animals. Was this event like the 4 H events of today? Or was it a part of Franklin County Field Days?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
