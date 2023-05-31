ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in May of 1973.
This week we have photos of children putting on a play, perhaps for the end of the school year. The play seems to be happening in a farm setting, with many of the actors wearing broad brimmed straw hats.
Do you remember taking part in a play like this in 1973? Let us know.
There are also photos of a car crash and people being taken out of or into an emergency vehicle on stretchers. Some schools organize mock car crashes ahead of prom or graduation to show students the potential consequences of drinking and driving. Is that what’s happening here?
Or was it a practice drill for emergency responders? There are also photos of firemen caring for possibly pretend-injured men on the floor of a classroom.
We also have a few pictures of people lying on the floor next to overturned chairs and tables. It is possible that these pictures show public safety drills, including a possible duck and cover drill to avoid harm from a nuclear attack.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
