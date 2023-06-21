ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in June of 1973.
This week we have a photo of a man holding up a HUGE (prizewinning?) fish, a young boy dragging a toy dog and other slices of life. In one of our favorites, a goat stands on top of a tractor wheel.
In many of these pictures people are busy with their hands. An adult artist paints on an easel and children appear to bow in prayer before eating cookies. If you look at the photos carefully, you might be able to notice cross details among the children, suggesting these scenes were taken at some sort of Christian space or educational setting.
A group of girls looks busy creating a project with paper and other materials. Are you able to figure out what they are working on? Did you do any paper projects in the 1970s? Let us know.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
