ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in March of 1973.
This collection brings us photos of two boys reading while sitting outside on a front stoop. It's hard to see what they are reading but it looks like it could be cartoons or a magazine.
If you were around during this time, did you have a favorite magazine or comic book? It would be interesting to know what was popular.
It looks like there are also photos of two men engaged in a boxing match and the photographer must have gotten as close as they could, since they got some pretty impressive shots.
Spring is here, and with it comes the start of the baseball season. Which team is featured here?
Finally, it seems we have a photo of a man holding up a poster of Gov. Thomas P. Salmon at an elaborate dinner. The governor was present at the event, perhaps some sort of community meet and greet.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
