ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in March of 1973.
There are photos of children doing class projects with and without teachers present. Do you remember what class projects were like fifty years ago? We would love to know.
There is also a man in a ambulance being treated with what looks like a oxygen mask. It's possible that this picture was taken with full consent as well given how relaxed the patients folded hands look.
Finally, there are photos of women working in a factory who seem to be sewing dresses. Do you know which factory these woman worked in? Is it still around? It would be great to know.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
