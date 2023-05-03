ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in May of 1973.
There are photos of a man in a bucket hat holding a large snapping turtle as well as some close ups of the turtle's face. Today, the snapping turtle can be found throughout Vermont and is probably the most common type of turtle in the state.
There are also photos of a skeleton getting written up by a Vermont State police officer. We’d love to know the story behind this joke!
This collection also includes a variety of more intimate images, including beautiful portraits of people young and old. Folks are also dancing, singing and kicking off the fishing season. Do you know these people and perhaps the lives they have lived over the last fifty years?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
