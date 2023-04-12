ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in April of 1973.
There are several interesting photos in this collection including a few of a woman with a baton marching and dancing with students in a classroom. There is a decal behind her with do re mi and so forth, suggesting this might be a music classroom.
Did you do marching band in school? It would be interesting to know which schools in Franklin County had marching bands and what participating or watching them was like.
There are also more photos of people enjoying being outside, probably because it's spring! There are several cute photos of people enjoying being outside after a long winter including one of two girls playing pattycake or some other clapping game.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
