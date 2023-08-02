ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in August of 1973.
A boy walks a large fuzzy poodle in this week’s photos. He seems to be surrounded by houses in one photo and people and cars in another. Everyone seems to be wearing shorts and tank tops. Maybe they are going swimming?
There is also a photo of some older men on a train where there’s a sign saying it’s the train’s last ride. Do you remember the trains in St. Albans in the 1970s? We would love to hear your stories.
Interestingly, there is a little boy with light hair pretending to smoke a pipe. He almost seems to be winking in one of the photos.
This probably wouldn’t be accepted today, but it remains a sign of the times despite smoking becoming less popular and more stigmatized by some, according to this New York Times article from 1976.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
