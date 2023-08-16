ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in August of 1973.
A goat, a monkey and plenty of humans grace the photos from this week’s collection.
I like the portrait of an older woman with curly hair, who is wearing a uniform with a hat and kerchief. The patch on her top indicates she worked at Bradford House, the in-house restaurant at W.T. Grant’s department store. Where was the store located? Did you shop there?
In other photos, a monkey seems to be having a good time playing with people's hair and eating ice cream. Was he someone’s pet or a visitor from a petting zoo?
Most perplexingly of all, there is a woman with an arrow through her hat and in one photo she is wearing a bandana over her mouth like a bandit. If you know her story, we would love to hear about it.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
