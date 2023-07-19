ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in June of 1973.
A baseball team features prominently this week with a team portrait full of smiles and a photo of a young pitcher about to throw the ball on the mound. Do you recognize any of these players? Let us know.
A brave girl dives backwards into a pool as other girls watch. They look like teenagers staying cool on a warm day.
It looks like it was a dry month which often had temperatures in the 80s according to a website that has historic records from Burlington International Airport. Certainly different from this year’s rainy July. Do you remember the summer of 1973 in Franklin County?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
